GUANGZHOU -- The electric vehicle arm of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group suffered net losses for the past two years, delayed results show.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group logged a net loss of 29.7 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) for 2022 after a 56.5 billion yuan loss for in 2021, the company reported Wednesday, totaling about $12 billion in losses for the two years.