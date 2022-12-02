ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
China's CNOOC ups Brazil oil field stake in energy security push

Additional 5% interest to help ease dependence on Western imports

CNOOC has acquired an additional stake in Brazilian offshore oil fields.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China National Offshore Oil Co. has acquired an additional 5% stake in offshore oil fields in Brazil from state-owned Petrobras for approximately $1.9 billion, the Chinese state-owned oil company announced Thursday. 

As tensions with the U.S. remain high, China is seeking to bolster energy security by diversifying procurement, with major state-owned oil companies expanding domestic production and acquiring interests in oil fields elsewhere. China imports more than 70% of crude oil from overseas.

