ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

China's Geely debuts fuel cell bus

Automaker seeks to lead emerging field as green competition grows

SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer
Geely's new F12 fuel cell bus can travel 500 km after just 10 minutes of refueling. (Photo courtesy of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group)

BEIJING -- Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has introduced a fuel cell bus with an eye toward solidifying its position in the nation's growing zero-emissions market.

Geely is now taking orders domestically for the F12 bus, the company's first fuel-cell vehicle. The bus will be sold under the Yuan Cheng Auto brand, which was created for new-energy commercial vehicles. The company says the bus can travel 500 km after 10 minutes of hydrogen refueling.

This rollout arrives soon after Toyota Motor announced in April a deal to supply Beijing Automotive Group, or BAIC, with fuel cell equipment and hydrogen tanks for buses. Geely aims to take the lead in the fuel cell field as the Chinese government pushes for alternatives to conventional gasoline-powered vehicles.

Geely will provide breakdown diagnostics for the F12 and 24-hour surveillance, both delivered remotely. Along with maintenance checks and parts replacements, the automaker will offer fleet management and financing services for those purchasing the buses.

The Chinese government aims to have 5,000 to 10,000 fuel cell vehicles on the road in 2020, along with at least 100 hydrogen refueling stations to service them. Yuan Cheng employs 1,000 engineers, and the unit plans to expand orders mainly by teaming up with bus companies in outlying areas, many of which are state-owned operations. The F12 is being made in plants in the provinces of Sichuan and Shanxi so that Yuan Cheng can swiftly capture customers in both northern and southern China.

Geely, which sold 2.15 million vehicles last year, is one of the top-five sellers of new-energy vehicles in China. The privately held automaker also offers a ride-hailing service, CaoCao, that uses green autos. In March, Geely bought a half interest in Daimler's Smart brand of compact vehicles. Under the joint venture, Geely and Daimler plan to put new electric vehicles on the market in 2022.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media