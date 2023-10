GUANGZHOU -- China's Gotion High-tech will build a plant for electric vehicle battery materials in the U.S. state of Michigan to supply a battery factory it is planning nearby, aiming to establish a foothold in the subsidy-backed American market.

The battery maker will invest $2.36 billion in the plant, with plans to complete construction by the end of 2031. The site will produce anode and cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The plans were announced on Wednesday.