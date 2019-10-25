China's Postal Savings Bank gets approval for secondary listing

SHANGHAI -- Chinese securities regulator on Thursday approved an initial public offering from the Postal Savings Bank of China on the mainland's A-share markets, paving the way for the state lender to raise at least 23 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) to strengthen its capital liquidity.

Already listed in Hong Kong, PSBC is expected to offer 6% of its total shareholdings or 5.17 billion shares on either the Shanghai or Shenzen Stock Exchange to tap funds from the domestic market. Based on the stock's closing price of 4.98 Hong Kong dollar on Friday, the IPO is expected to be the biggest in China so far this year, according to local news reports. China General Nuclear Power attracted 12.5 billion yuan from an IPO in August.

In the IPO prospectus, PSBC said it would use the money raised for business development and to strengthen its financial base.

Originally a deposit arm of the country's postal service, which began operations in 1919, PSBC adopted its current form of banking operations in 2007 and went public in Hong Kong in 2016, raising $7.3 billion in the world's largest IPO that year.

PSBC reported total assets of 10 trillion yuan as of June 30 with some 40,000 branches serving 600 million customers. The bank, one of the top six state lenders in the country, focuses mainly on the agricultural sector and derives nearly two thirds of its operating income from personal loans.

Chinese banks have stepped up fundraising activity since the beginning of the year, completing or announcing plans to raise more than 1 trillion yuan, according to Singapore's DBS Group Research in a June report, as they come under pressure from the economic growth slowdown. PSBC is one of the handful of banks considered to be vulnerable in the year ahead due to exposure to mortgage risks in a downward facing market, according to stress tests by DBS.

Local banks may face slower profit growth and rising pressure on their asset quality due to the ongoing trade war with the U.S. and stricter regulatory supervision amid uncertainties in the global economy, according to a July report from the China Banking Association. Even so, the nonperforming loan ratio of commercial banks is unlikely to rise over 2% this year from 1.8% in the first quarter, noted the report.

Besides growth issues, the country's banking industry has suffered from a hit to its reputation after three small-sized banks were bailed out earlier this year by authorities because of defaults. Baoshang Bank, Bank of Jinzhou and Hengfeng Bank's problems were not isolated, said research group Gavekal in a note on Friday, identifying their mutual characteristics as a failure to publish their annual reports on time, capital adequacy ratios below regulatory requirements and alleged graft by shareholders.

The Hong Kong-based research outfit said the fallout from years of reckless growth at Chinese banks was not over yet and failure to contain them "could easily cause a chain reaction and lead to serious localized financial problems."