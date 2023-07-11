Chinese battery maker CATL joins U.N. initiative on human rights

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese automotive battery giant CATL has joined a U.N. framework for protecting human rights, the company announced on Monday, seeking to gain credentials to expand overseas business as the U.S. and other countries tackle forced labor in supply chains.

CATL joined the United Nations Global Compact, a non-binding corporate sustainability initiative. The pact calls on companies "to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals."