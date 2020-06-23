ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Companies

Toshiba to offload memory chip unit to buffer market volatility

Toshiba's chairman Kobayashi to quit after aiding scandal reset

Employees demand Cambodian casino Naga pay furloughed staff

K-pop and comics drive Naver's strategy beyond Line-Yahoo merger

Companies

Chinese chipmaker to triple output as decoupling accelerates

Wuhan-based Yangtze Memory at heart of 'Made in China 2025'

A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board under a microscope at Tsinghua Unigroup research center in Beijing. China is keen to curb its dependence on American semiconductors.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Yangtze Memory Technologies has broken ground on a new factory toward tripling its output capacity to 300,000 wafer equivalents a month, as part of China's push to curb its dependence on American semiconductors.

The major Chinese chipmaker held a ceremony to kick off construction in Wuhan, where its headquarters are located. Yin Yong, the party secretary of Hubei Province and a close aide to Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended, as did Hubei Province Gov. Wang Xiaodong.

Yangtze Memory "became a memory factory that leads the world through our first phase of development," said Zhao Weiguo, who is chairman of both the chipmaker and its parent, Tsinghua Unigroup.

"We will continue contributing to the development of the semiconductor industry," Zhao said.

Yangtze Memory began mass-producing memory chips in 2019. Its output capacity following its first phase of development stood at 100,000 wafers a month, Chinese news outlets report.

The company is planning $24 billion worth of investments in its first and second phases of development combined, which will likely include new facilities overseas. Industry insiders are watching closely to see whether imports of production equipment and their installation go smoothly. 

The Xi administration launched its "Made in China 2025" initiative in 2015 to foster high-tech industries in the country. Yangtze Memory is one of three homegrown companies set up to boost China's domestic supply of semiconductors, and is known for producing NAND flash memory. The company announced in April that it succeeded in developing a chip with cutting-edge 128-layer technology.

Read Next

Latest On Companies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close