GUANGZHOU -- BOC Aviation will purchase 40 Boeing 737 Max airliners, the Chinese aircraft leasing company said on Wednesday, continuing to update its fleet amid an expected post-COVID recovery in travel demand.

The company, a unit of Bank of China, plans to take delivery of the aircraft in 2027 and 2028. Combined with existing orders for the short- to midrange Boeing plane, BOC will receive 80 of the 737 Max jets between 2023 and 2028.