SEOUL -- Years of upfront investments in logistics are paying off for top South Korean e-commerce group Coupang, which has logged a second straight quarter of operating profit.

The New York-listed company on Tuesday reported an $83.4 million operating profit last quarter, following up on its first-ever profit in the preceding three months. Net revenue totaled $5.33 billion, up 5% on the year, or 21% after excluding the impact of the won's depreciation against the dollar last year.