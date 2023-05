OSAKA -- Daikin will spend 800 billion yen ($5.7 billion) on capital investments over the next three years, the company said Wednesday, as it seeks to cash in on demand for energy-efficient heating in Europe and India's growing air conditioner market.

The outlays -- part of its three-year plan for fiscal 2023 through fiscal 2025 -- mark a 47% increase over the previous three-year period. Research and development spending will climb 53% from the previous period to 390 billion yen.