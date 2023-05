OSAKA -- Daikin is focusing on ways to reduce the cost of energy-saving inverter air conditioners, seeking growth in Asia markets beginning with India and Southeast Asia where the technology has not yet caught on.

An air conditioner's compressor, which regulates temperature, accounts for 80% of power consumption. Inverter air conditioners use microprocessors to fine tune the speed of the compressor's motor, reducing power consumption by half compared with non-inverter units.