Dollar assets take toll on Japan agricultural lender

TOKYO -- Japan's Norinchukin Bank's net profit tumbled for the fourth straight year, as the rising costs of investing in overseas assets deal a blow to the farm lender's heavily foreign portfolio.

"The decline in profit was caused, simply, by gradual interest rate hikes in the U.S. and rising procurement costs for foreign currencies," President and CEO Kazuto Oku said Wednesday. Net profit sank 30% to 103.5 billion yen ($938 million) for the 12 months ended March, according to results announced that day.

Norinchukin Bank serves Japan's more than 5,000 farm, fishing and forestry cooperatives. It ranks among the country's top institutional investors.

More than 50% of Norinchukin's portfolio is denominated in U.S. dollars. But the bank receives deposits almost exclusively in yen from Japan's agricultural cooperatives and their credit unions, making it more vulnerable to swings in foreign exchange costs, compared with Japanese megabanks like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Conversions to the dollar have been particularly expensive since the U.S. Federal Reserve began hiking rates in December 2015. Last fiscal year, Norinchukin's cost of converting yen into dollars jumped by just under 300 billion yen to 825 billion yen.

The bank has tried to offset this by buying higher yielding investments, such as riskier collateralized loan obligations -- securities that pool together loans to different low-rated companies -- but has struggled to keep up.

U.S. rates have fallen since February after the Fed announced it will hold off on further hikes for the rest of the year. Oku said currency procurement costs would likely settle, but "yields as a whole are trending down as investors focus on certain assets in the hunt for yields."

Paper losses on foreign bonds, which account for just under 40% of Norinchukin's assets under management, weigh heavily on the bank as well. U.S. long-term interest rates have risen since U.S. President Donald Trump won the 2016 election, amid speculation that government spending will increase. This means bond prices have decreased, creating portfolio losses.

A recent drop in interest rates have improved the situation somewhat. But "the future depends on the economy and inflation. We want to be prepared," Oku said.

These challenges are common to all Japanese banks. Japan's five biggest lenders saw a combined 73.8 billion yen loss from bonds last fiscal year, about 60 billion yen worse than in the year prior. Their total net profit plunged 24% to about 2.04 trillion yen.

As the top players slash locations and hiring in response to a shifting market, Norinchukin is also looking into structural changes. It aims to reduce interest payments on deposits by 0.1 to 0.2 point in three years from the current 6% -- the first cut since 1992.

Norinchukin also plans to eliminate about 600 staffers worth of work by fiscal 2023 through streamlining efforts, and to cut more than 30% of administrative tasks groupwide through automation and digitization.