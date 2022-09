TOKYO/LONDON -- Ernst & Young, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is going to approve a proposal to separate its audit and consulting services within the week, Nikkei has learned.

EY Global is expected to approve a proposal to split off the non-audit businesses to an external entity. The final decision will be made early next year after its partners in member offices in 150 countries vote. If approved, the split is expected to take place as early as the end of 2023.