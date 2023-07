GUANGZHOU/HONG KONG -- Shares in the electric vehicle arm of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group plunged 68% as trading in the company resumed on Friday after a nearly 16-month suspension.

Trading of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group on the Hong Kong Exchange had been halted since March 31, 2022, due to the company's failure to publish its 2021 full-year financial results by that date.