Ex-CEO sues major Bangladesh telco, alleges 'wrongful dismissal'

DHAKA -- The former head of the second-largest mobile telecommunications operator in Bangladesh has filed a lawsuit against the company and some of its board members for what he says was "wrongful dismissal," a high-profile move in the country that has shaken its business community.

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, the ex-CEO of Robi Axiata, in which Malaysian telecom giant the Axiata Group is the majority shareholder, is seeking $25 million in lost benefits and compensation in a case launched late last month at a court in the South Asian country's capital, Dhaka.