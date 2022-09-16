ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Ex-CEO sues major Bangladesh telco, alleges 'wrongful dismissal'

Outcome to be closely watched by other major companies operating in nation

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed when he was head of telecom Robi Axiata. The former CEO has launched a high-profile lawsuit against the company. (Photo by Arif Mahmud Riad)
FAISAL MAHMUD, Contributing writer | South Asia

DHAKA -- The former head of the second-largest mobile telecommunications operator in Bangladesh has filed a lawsuit against the company and some of its board members for what he says was "wrongful dismissal," a high-profile move in the country that has shaken its business community.

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, the ex-CEO of Robi Axiata, in which Malaysian telecom giant the Axiata Group is the majority shareholder, is seeking $25 million in lost benefits and compensation in a case launched late last month at a court in the South Asian country's capital, Dhaka.

