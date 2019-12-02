ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Ex-Japan Display executive in fraud case dies by apparent suicide

Official accused of embezzling $5.3m claimed company cooked books

Nikkei staff writers
JDI, a struggling Apple supplier, dismissed the accounting official last December after an internal investigation.

TOKYO -- A former executive of cash-strapped LCD maker Japan Display has died in an apparent suicide, roughly a year after being dismissed for suspected embezzlement.

Sources said the former official was taken to a Tokyo hospital a few days ago and was later confirmed dead. The Nikkei Asian Review learned of the death on Monday.

The executive stood accused of embezzling about 578 million yen ($5.3 million) by funneling company money to fictitious businesses under the guise of outsourcing expenses, and by converting revenue stamps obtained under false pretenses into cash. The alleged fraud took place between July 2014 and October 2018, according to the liquid-crystal display manufacturer.

After an internal investigation, the struggling Apple supplier dismissed the official last December and filed a criminal complaint with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police in August.

Last month, the fired executive contacted JDI with claims to have "conducted inappropriate accounting" in the past "under instructions from management." The company is investigating these allegations.

