Ex-Mitsubishi trader says troubled oil deals had been reviewed

NEW YORK -- A former Mitsubishi Corp. trader in Singapore, accused of conducting illicit crude oil deals that inflicted an estimated $320 million in losses for the trading house, has denied that the transactions were unauthorized.

The trader, Wang Xingchen, maintains "he had not engaged in unauthorized trades in crude oil derivatives," his attorney Joseph Chen said in a statement seen Wednesday by the Nikkei Asian Review.

Mitsubishi on Friday alleged that Wang, who handled crude oil trade with China at subsidiary Petro-Diamond Singapore, repeatedly engaged in unauthorized derivatives transactions disguised to look like hedged bets, starting January of this year. The subsidiary has terminated Wang's employment and filed a police complaint against him.

The trades "had been reviewed by PDS' financial team," Chen's statement said, adding "the losses were not caused by him but by Mitsubishi's decisions."

Mitsubishi said it quickly closed the positions in question upon their discovery in August, citing the drop in crude oil prices since July. In an unexpected turn of events, the drone attacks in Saudi Arabia this month led the country to announce a cutback in oil production, sending crude prices soaring.

In its statement Friday, Mitsubishi said it was still investigating how the transactions would impact its forecast for the 2019 fiscal year.

Both Wang's attorney and Mitsubishi said they may release more details of the incident.