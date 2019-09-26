ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Ex-Mitsubishi trader says troubled oil trades had been reviewed

Singapore-based transactions estimated to have caused $320m in damages

ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer
Mitsubishi Corp. last week revealed $320 million in estimated losses from allegedly unauthorized oil bets by a Singapore-based trader. (Photo by Masayuki Terazawa)

NEW YORK -- A former Mitsubishi Corp. trader in Singapore, accused of conducting illicit crude oil trades that inflicted an estimated $320 million in losses for the trading house, has denied that the transactions were unauthorized.

The trader, Wang Xingchen, maintains "he had not engaged in unauthorized trades in crude oil derivatives," his attorney Joseph Chen said in a statement seen Wednesday by the Nikkei Asian Review.

Mitsubishi on Friday alleged that Wang, who handled crude oil trade with China at subsidiary Petro-Diamond Singapore, repeatedly engaged in unauthorized derivatives transactions disguised to look like hedged bets, starting January of this year. The subsidiary has terminated Wang's employment and filed a police complaint against him.

The trades "had been reviewed by PDS' financial team," Chen's statement said, adding "the losses were not caused by him but by Mitsubishi's decisions."

Mitsubishi said it quickly closed the positions in question upon their discovery in August, citing the drop in crude oil prices since July. In an unexpected turn of events, the drone attacks in Saudi Arabia this month led the country to announce a cutback in oil production, sending crude prices soaring.

In its statement Friday, Mitsubishi said it was still investigating how the transactions would impact its forecast for the 2019 fiscal year.

Both Wang's attorney and Mitsubishi said they may release more details of the incident.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media