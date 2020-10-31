ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Ex-Tata ally seeks $24bn share swap in separation deal

Shapoorji Pallonji requests 13% stake in Tata Consultancy

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mystry and the Tata group have fought in court since  2016.   © Reuters
AKIRA HAYAKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Tata Group's former business partner has offered to relinquish its stake in the Indian conglomerate's holding company through a $24 billion stock swap, in a proposal designed to sever a former chairman's ties to the group. 

Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18% of Tata Sons shares, filed a plan for exiting the company to India's Supreme Court on Thursday, according to local reports. Shapoorji Pallonji is run by the family of Cyrus Mystry, former Tata Sons chairman, and it has fought Tata in court since the latter abruptly ousted Mistry in October 2016.

The offer comes a month after the Mistrys announced their plans to sever a 70-year relationship with Tata empire. Now the ball is Tata's court for resolving the yearslong bitter legal dispute. 

Shapoorji Pallonji values its stake in Tata Sons at over 1.75 trillion rupees ($23.5 billion). It has offered to swap the stake for equivalent shares in Tata companies. For example, Tata Sons owns 72% of Tata Consultancy Services. Shapoorji Pallonji said a 13% stake in the consultancy would make for a fair trade.

In December, a quasi-judicial body declared that Mistry was illegally dismissed from Tata Sons and ordered the company to reinstate him. Tata Sons appealed the decision to the Supreme Court. With the dispute dragging on, Shapoorji Pallonji expressed willingness to part from Tata Sons shares in exchange for fair compensation.

Shapoorji Pallonji likely thinks there is a greater chance of Tata Sons agreeing to a stock swap than a cash deal. But Shapoorji Pallonji would continue to have ties to Tata companies under the proposal, and it is unclear whether Tata Sons would agree.

Giving up part of its stake in Tata Consultancy Services also would cost Tata Sons a chunk of its dividend income from a cash cow unit. Tata Consultancy Services paid nearly 380 billion rupees in dividends and related taxes for the fiscal year ended in March, company documents show.

