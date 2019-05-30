ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Extra financial aid for Japan Display may win more backers

Debt swap with INCJ to ease Chinese and Taiwanese companies' concerns

Nikkei staff writers
Japan Display is still struggling to turn itself around. The company announced a restructuring plan in 2017. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

TOKYO -- Japan Display, which is in the midst of restructuring, will receive additional financial support from the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Apple, Nikkei has learned. Japan Display will offset just under 45 billion yen ($410.3 million) worth of debt from INCJ by transferring stock from its affiliate, JOLED Inc., to the public-private fund.

The decision by INCJ and Apple assuages some concern from a group of three Chinese and Taiwanese companies that are considering offering their own financial assistance. Those companies were worried about Japan Display's financial condition, but the decision by INCJ and Apple offers them an additional assurance. The three companies told Japan Display they would make a decision on funding by June 14.

Apple also agreed to extend a repayment period for Japan Display.

Japan Display will announce the transaction from INCJ on Thursday.

