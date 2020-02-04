ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Former Nissan exec Seki to become Nidec president on April 1

58-year-old to lead Japanese motor maker's foray into China's automotive sector

Nikkei staff writers
Two months ago, on Dec. 2, Jun Seki was introduced as Nissan Motor's co-chief operating officer at the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese motor giant Nidec is set to appoint Jun Seki, a 58-year-old former co-chief operating officer of Nissan, as president, effective April 1, Nikkei learned on Tuesday.

Besides his long experience managing automobile production at Nissan, Seki has had stints in China and the United States. He is expected to lead Nidec's foray into the automotive motor business in China.

Seki was widely seen as a likely successor to Nidec CEO and chairman Shigenobu Nagamori, 75, when he jumped ship to the company in January. The surprise move came after Seki had been promoted to co-chief operating officer of Nissan on Dec. 1 -- a position he was expected to use to help the Japanese automaker rebuild its strained ties with Renault, which owns 43% of Nissan.

Nidec is the world's largest producer of spindle motors for computer hard-disc drives, but the company is accelerating a shift to the automotive business as demand for personal computers wanes. The company sees China's booming electric vehicle market as a major business opportunity and has been working to boost production capacity for electric car motors in the country.

A news conference will be held in Kyoto at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to announce the appointment. Company chairman Shigenobu Nagamori and Seki will be present.

