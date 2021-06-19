ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Former US Ambassador throws support behind Toshiba board chair

Both Nagayama and Roos served as independent directors at Sony

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos, left, and Toshiba Board Chairman Osamu Nagayama. (Source photos by Reuters)
| Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -- Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos on Saturday endorsed the continued leadership of Toshiba Corp Board Chairman Osamu Nagayama, who has come under intense pressure to resign amid a deepening crisis at the Japanese conglomerate.

Both Nagayama and Roos served as independent directors at Sony Group Corp's board when the electronic giant emerged from a turbulent earnings period to a sharp recovery.

"I am convinced Toshiba's shareholders will benefit from him continuing to provide his steady hand and strong leadership," Roos said in the statement.

