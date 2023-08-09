Founder of India's Paytm to buy back shares from Ant Group

MUMBAI -- The founder of Indian mobile payments provider Paytm will purchase some of the fintech company's shares from large investor Ant Group, seeking to reduce its reliance on Chinese capital amid continuing tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who is also the founder and CEO of Paytm parent One97 Communications, will acquire a 10.3% stake through his entity in the Netherlands, it was announced Monday. The transaction is valued at $628 million based on the Aug. 4 closing price of Paytm. Convertible debentures will be issued to Ant Group instead of cash payments.