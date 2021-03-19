ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Foxconn starts US production of servers and network gear

Plant built during Trump presidency amid pressure on companies to create jobs

A Foxconn plant under construction in Wisconsin in January 2020: Initial plans were to make display panels, but the factory has begun test production of networking gear.   © Getty Images
LAULY LI, Nikkei staff writer | North America

TAIPEI -- Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, has begun making servers and other 5G networking gear for a handful of clients, including Cisco, at its manufacturing complex in the U.S. state of Wisconsin, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The move marks the iPhone assembler's first significant production -- albeit small in scale for now -- at the factory, which broke ground during the Trump administration as part of the former president's call to bring more manufacturing jobs to the U.S.

Initial plans were for a $10 billion plant to manufacture cutting-edge 10.5-generation displays, but Foxconn later scaled back the project several times, citing an incomplete supply chain and a glut of displays at the time. The Taiwanese company later said it was considering building a wide range of products, including servers, software and artificial intelligence-related products, in the U.S. It is still in negotiations with the Wisconsin state government over details of the change in its production plans.

Foxconn originally said the plant would create 13,000 jobs. In a report recapping 2020, issued by Foxconn earlier this year, it said it has "hundreds" of employees in Wisconsin, though did not give a precise number.

Company Vice President Lu Fang-ming on Thursday confirmed it has begun trial production runs at the plant. "We've started the production there for a while now. ... It's for networking-related products, and we plan to introduce Foxconn's 5G 'smart factory solutions' there." 

Smart factory solutions include setting up a 5G private network with Foxconn equipment and employing its advanced AI-heavy autonomous mobile robots to increase production efficiency. The company sees AI and 5G, along with electric vehicles, as key drivers of its future growth.

Although Lu declined to name any clients or specific products, Nikkei Asia learned from other sources that the main items to be made in Wisconsin include servers and 5G network equipment for clients such as Cisco. The company began talks in late 2018 with networking equipment clients to manufacture on American soil, after the U.S. imposed punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, including servers, according to multiple sources.

The Trump administration repeatedly raised cybersecurity concerns over networking-related products made in China. That spurred many U.S. companies, including HP, Dell, Cisco, Google, Amazon and Super Micro, to ask their suppliers to shift some production out of China. In response, large manufacturers of servers, such as Foxconn, Quanta Computer and Inventec, have shifted part of their capacity from China to Taiwan and elsewhere.

Foxconn's Wisconsin project, which originally dovetailed with Trump's call for a renaissance in U.S. manufacturing, was praised by the former president as the "eighth wonder of the world" when the company broke ground on the plant in June 2018 at a ceremony attended by the U.S. president and Foxconn's then-chairman, Terry Gou.

Young Liu, Foxconn's current chairman, told reporters on Tuesday in Taipei that the company is also considering manufacturing electric cars in Wisconsin or Mexico, where the company also has manufacturing capacity, to expand its electric vehicle business presence in North America.

"We have to find which product is good to make over there," Liu said. "Previously we tried panels and realized panels are not good products to be built there. We also then tried servers, and servers are good products, so we are actually making some servers there."

Liu added that the company recently discovered that electric cars could be good to make in the U.S., given Wisconsin's proximity to the country's traditional auto-manufacturing region in neighboring Michigan.

Foxconn declined to comment for this story. Cisco declined to comment on the details of any specific business relationship, citing company policy.

Additional reporting by Cheng Ting-fang.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more