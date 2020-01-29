Godrej Consumer sees global gains offset India slowdown

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Godrej Consumer Products, controlled by billionaire Adi Godrej, reported a 5% increase in third-quarter profit, as strong demand in overseas markets outpaced the slowing consumption in India.

Godrej and other Indian consumer goods companies have been grappling with weakening demand since last year as Asia's third-largest economy slipped into a prolonged slowdown after banks tightened lending amid ballooning bad debt. The country's economic growth has decelerated for six consecutive quarters even after the central bank steadily cut interest rates to the lowest in almost a decade.

Earlier this month, market research firm Nielsen said the pace of growth of consumer goods sector slumped to 6.6% last quarter from about 16% a year ago. It also predicts the current quarter to be the slowest January-March in three years. The consumption slowdown has been aggravated by weak rural demand.

Mumbai-based Godrej Consumer said net profit for the quarter ended in December was 4.45 billion rupees ($62 million), compared with 4.24 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 4.47 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Total income grew 2% to 28 billion rupees. Domestic sales volume, one of the most important metrics tracked by analysts, grew 7%, almost in line with their expectations for a 6% to 7% increase. The volume growth was aided by new product launches, effective marketing campaigns, and consumer offers, the company said.

Sales in India barely grew 1% while international sales, which accounted for almost half the revenue, increased 11% in constant currency, Godrej Consumer said.

The India business growth came along with gaining market share across major categories, even as staples consumption further deteriorated, said Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson. "We expect a gradual recovery in the coming quarters for the fast-moving consumer goods industry and also for our business."

Godrej said she expects "steady" volume growth in India going forward, along with profitable sales growth in Indonesia and Africa. She also predicts a "meaningful" turnaround in the Latin American business.

Over the past year, Godrej Consumer has been contending with a price war and rural distress that softened its overall revenue growth. The company's largest revenue-generating business of household insecticides was significantly hurt by stiff competition from illegal mosquito incense sticks makers. In the December quarter, household insecticides posted a 3% sales increase amid sequential gain in market share.

The company's performance in markets such as Indonesia improved substantially with a 9% increase, while the U.S., Africa, and the Middle East saw a 6% increase.

Godrej shares lost 0.7% in Mumbai trading on Wednesday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.6% higher.

-- Dhanya Ann Thoppil