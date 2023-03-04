Grab leans on Tencent and Amazon in rush to turn profit

SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based superapp Grab has formed tie-ups with fellow tech giants Amazon.com and China's Tencent Holdings, hoping to generate extra revenue needed to achieve a profit by the end of the year as promised to increasingly impatient investors.

A tourist from China arriving at Singapore's Changi Airport can now call for a ride by pressing the Grab icon embedded in WeChat, the all-purpose messaging app from Tencent. The Grab miniprogram prompts the user in Chinese to enter the destination.