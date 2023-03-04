ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Companies

Grab leans on Tencent and Amazon in rush to turn profit

Singaporean superapp cuts sales promotions to focus on monetization

Grab scored a coup by being featured as a miniprogram on the WeChat app.   © Reuters
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore-based superapp Grab has formed tie-ups with fellow tech giants Amazon.com and China's Tencent Holdings, hoping to generate extra revenue needed to achieve a profit by the end of the year as promised to increasingly impatient investors.

A tourist from China arriving at Singapore's Changi Airport can now call for a ride by pressing the Grab icon embedded in WeChat, the all-purpose messaging app from Tencent. The Grab miniprogram prompts the user in Chinese to enter the destination.

Read Next

Latest On Companies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close