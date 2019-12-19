Grab to refund Philippine passengers for overcharging

HANOI -- Grab said Thursday that it would refund a total of 14.1 million pesos ($278,000) to the GrabPay wallets of passengers in the Philippines after the country's competition watchdog accused the ride-hailing company of overcharging.

According to local media reports, the Philippines Competition Commission ordered Grab Philippines to also pay an additional fine of 2 million pesos due to driver-initiated ride cancellations this year. This amount will be paid to the commission directly.

This was part of a monitoring process that the commission started in August 2018.

According to Grab's statement, the administrative penalty will be disbursed to passengers who took Grab rides from May 11 to August 10 this year. Grab also said that while its fares are compliant with the Philippines' Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board requirements, it would still respect the decision and process the disbursement.

Grab noted in its response to the commission that as a platform, the pricing will "still be influenced by factors such as lack of supply, and the traffic situation."

With a grip on Southeast Asia, Grab has been facing similar administrative fines in other countries. Most recently, in Malaysia where it first got its start in 2012 as MyTeksi, Grab was ordered to pay a $20 million fine for "abusing" its dominant position in the ride-hailing market.

