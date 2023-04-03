Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Contact Path Layer Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Companies HSBC executives meet shareholders over breakup calls Management pushes back at movement keen to spin off key Asian business HSBC has announced the $10.1 billion sale of its Canadian unit as part of an international pullback, amid calls to spin off its Asian business.
© Reuters
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer April 3, 2023 19:21 JST | Hong Kong
HONG KONG -- Top HSBC executives met with shareholders in Hong Kong Monday as an activist investor issued a fresh call for the bank to spin off its key Asian business.
The gathering at an exhibition center in Kowloon Bay comes a month before HSBC holds its annual general meeting in the English city of Birmingham where investors will vote on a raft of resolutions.
Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions Never miss a story with breaking news alerts Customize your reading experience
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.
Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30
Find out more
By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our
Cookie Policy
to learn how you can update your cookie settings.
Accept & Continue
Close