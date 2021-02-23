ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Hate kitty litter? Japan home builder has self-flushing solution

All-in-one system from Daiwa House fosters stress-free homes for $3,500

The shower basin is designed to reduce the cat's stress while being washed. (Photo courtesy of Daiwa House)
TAKAYUKI INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Cat parents know smelly litter boxes might encourage their feline companions to do business elsewhere, but constantly scooping the sandboxes is a demanding task. Now an all-in-one station from Japanese homebuilder Daiwa House Industry solves this problem and offers a less stressful way to keep cat and home clean as well.

The lower part of the multi-purpose unit is a litter tray with a sensor, which detects when a cat has left and automatically starts to wash it off. A fan-powered deodorizing feature uses photocatalyst technology as well.

The top part is a washing station with a deep basin that is designed to make bathing less stressful for cats. It features a special shower head that releases microbubbles which, Daiwa says, provide deep cleaning of clogged pores.

The toilet-and-bathing unit is priced at nearly $3,500. (Photo courtesy of Daiwa House)

The toilet-and-bathing system, dubbed Nekolet based on the Japanese word for cat, comes with a drawer for storing supplies and measures 98-by-110-by-59 cm. Daiwa targets annual sales of 100 units of the system, available for 363,000 yen (about $3,460) in new home construction or renovation.

The high-tech ware was inspired by an idea from Masato Nakamura, the bassist for pop band Dreams Come True. He is widely known among videogame fans as the music composer for the first two installations of internationally popular franchise Sonic the Hedgehog.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more