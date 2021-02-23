Hate kitty litter? Japan homebuilder has self-flushing solution

OSAKA -- Cat parents know smelly litter boxes might encourage their feline companions to do business elsewhere, but constantly scooping the sandboxes is a demanding task. Now an all-in-one station from Japanese homebuilder Daiwa House Industry solves this problem and offers a less stressful way to keep cat and home clean as well.

The lower part of the multipurpose unit is a litter tray with a sensor, which detects when a cat has left and automatically starts to wash it off. A fan-powered deodorizing feature uses photocatalyst technology as well.

The top part is a washing station with a deep basin that is designed to make bathing less stressful for cats. It features a special showerhead that releases microbubbles which, Daiwa says, provide deep cleaning of clogged pores.

The toilet-and-bathing unit is priced at nearly $3,500. (Photo courtesy of Daiwa House)

The toilet-and-bathing system, dubbed Nekolet based on the Japanese word for cat, comes with a drawer for storing supplies and measures 98-by-110-by-59 cm. Daiwa targets annual sales of 100 units of the system, available for 363,000 yen (about $3,460) in new home construction or renovation.

The high-tech ware was inspired by an idea from Masato Nakamura, the bassist for pop band Dreams Come True. He is widely known among videogame fans as the music composer for the first two installations of internationally popular franchise Sonic the Hedgehog.