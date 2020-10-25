Hitachi Zosen eyes Asian subway demand for its boring machines

OSAKA -- Hitachi Zosen is looking to leverage its strength in support services to gain traction in the Southeast Asian market for tunnel boring machines.

The Japanese heavy machinery manufacturer aims to rack up 10 billion yen ($95 million) in annual sales by besting cheaper Chinese rivals on the back of expanded services, which include remote support to help clients assemble and operate the massive machines.

Under pressure to expand internationally due to dismal prospects at home, Hitachi has targeted Southeast Asia, where demand for infrastructure like subway and road construction is expected to keep growing.

The company is thinking high tech for its support solutions, including the use of augmented reality glasses to provide remote support to overseas clients. Hitachi engineers in Japan would be able to offer virtual "hands-on help" via livestreaming to construction workers in other countries.

Boring machines use a rotating cutting wheel to dig tunnels, with the business end of the devices nearly 20 meters in diameter.

Indonesia’s first subway opened in Jakarta in 2019.

Due to their size, cost and difficulty transporting, boring machines pose tough marketing challenges. Typically, the machines are shipped in parts to be assembled at overseas worksites.

They also need to be adjusted while boring, depending on the geology and other factors. Hitachi Zosen usually deploys several employees to construction sites to supervise operations.

But the pandemic has made it difficult to send employees overseas, creating problems for exports. Hitachi believes stellar remote support is the key to sales during these difficult times.

"Our new approach allows us to respond quickly to sudden glitches," said Shuji Matsunaga, director for Hitachi's boring machine business, stressing the benefits of remote support for both the company and clients.

The domestic market for tunnel boring machines is projected to plateau soon before contracting as demand for new subway lines declines due to Japan's shrinking population. Moreover, the construction boom linked to the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo has already run its course.

By contrast, Southeast Asia -- although hit hard by the pandemic -- will need hundreds of boring machines by 2030 to construct about 2,000 kilometers of tunnels. Large cities in the region are in dire need of more subway lines to deal with nightmarish traffic.

The challenge for Hitachi Zosen and other Japanese makers jostling for shares in this promising market is how to compete against the cutthroat pricing of their Chinese rivals.

Slashing prices is not a realistic option for Japanese manufactures, since tunnel boring machines are made to order. Hitachi's answer is to keep production costs low through volume sales of the same machines for long tunnels under package contracts. The company also plans to standardize components so that machines can be reused instead of being scrapped after a single project.

Hitachi Zosen is one of the leading Japanese makers of large tunnel boring machines at home after JIM Technology, which was created in 2016 through a merger of the boring machine units of IHI, JFE Engineering and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. In 2018, JIM acquired a Hong Kong competitor that has a solid presence in many emerging countries.

Hitachi has been slow to expand its overseas operations. Annual boring machine sales have been in the 5 billion to 10 billion yen range in recent years, but the company wants to see consistent sales of 10 billion yen within several years.

The company also intends to capitalize on the Japanese government's official development assistance program to beef up price competitiveness against Chinese makers in such key Asian markets as the Philippines, Indonesia and India.