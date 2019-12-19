ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Hitachi pursues 10% profit margin by trimming fat

Japanese conglomerate unloads power, chemicals and diagnostic imaging businesses

EIKI HAYASHI, Nikkei staff writer
Hitachi's joint venture incurred cost overruns during the construction of this power station in South Africa.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese conglomerate Hitachi is continuing to lop off major peripheral businesses in its quest to form a lean operation capable of generating an operating margin of 10%.

The latest move came Wednesday when Hitachi announced a settlement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries regarding the joint venture Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems. Mitsubishi Heavy will take over Hitachi's stake in the unit.

MHPS, which makes equipment for coal-fired power plants, incurred billions of dollars in cost overruns in South Africa. Mitsubishi and Hitachi had fought for years over how the costs should be distributed.

"If possible, I want this problem to be resolved before the end of this year," Hitachi President Toshiaki Higashihara told executives in November.

Thanks to reports of the settlement, Hitachi's stock price touched a nearly two-year high. The company also announced an earnings downgrade on Wednesday.

The group aims to lift operating margin to 10% or above by fiscal 2021. For that purpose, Hitachi now requires segments to produce margins between 7-8%, according to an executive.

Thermal power generation systems hovered below that threshold during the previous fiscal year. The same holds for health care, which contains the diagnostic imaging business being purchased by Fujifilm Holdings. Hitachi Chemical, which will be taken over by Showa Denko, posted a 5.3% margin.

