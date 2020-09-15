ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Hitachi to exit stalled UK nuclear plant project

Plan had stalled due to funding problems

A shopper rides an escalator past a logo of Hitachi at an electronics retail store in Tokyo.    © Reuters
| Japan

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Hitachi is considering withdrawing its 3 trillion yen ($28 billion) plan to build a nuclear power plant in Britain, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday, with additional support from the British government to continue the project looking unlikely.

The project to construct two nuclear reactors on the island of Anglesey in north Wales was suspended in January 2019 due to difficulty in securing funds.

The freezing of the plan was an effective exit, but Hitachi did not rule out the possibility of reviving it if the project could receive additional funding support.

The project, involving Hitachi subsidiary Horizon Nuclear Power, increased 1.5-fold from the original estimate to 3 trillion yen due to ballooning safety-related costs.

Negotiations with the British government have produced little progress, with one of the sources close to Hitachi attributing the stalemate also to the coronavirus pandemic and Britain's exit from the European Union.

The latest move marks a severe blow to efforts by Tokyo to promote infrastructure exports as a key driver of economic growth. Opposition to nuclear power generation remains strong in Japan following the 2011 disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Toshiba, another Japanese company with large power infrastructure operations, has withdrawn from its U.S. nuclear power business.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close