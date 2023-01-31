ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hitachi unit triples India ATM output with new factory

Local hiring and procurement plans aim to win over customers

The new factory can make 3,000 cash-recycling ATMs per month. (Photo courtesy of Hitachi Terminal Solutions)
MIU KOYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Hitachi group company Hitachi Channel Solutions has started up a new ATM factory in India, tripling its production in the country as it looks to attract more local business.

The plant, located in the southwestern state of Karnataka and run by local subsidiary Hitachi Terminal Solutions, began operations on Friday, according to an announcement. The facility can produce up to 3,000 cash machines per month, three times the capacity of the old Hitachi factory it is replacing in the same region.

