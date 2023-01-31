Hitachi unit triples India ATM output with new factory

TOKYO -- Hitachi group company Hitachi Channel Solutions has started up a new ATM factory in India, tripling its production in the country as it looks to attract more local business.

The plant, located in the southwestern state of Karnataka and run by local subsidiary Hitachi Terminal Solutions, began operations on Friday, according to an announcement. The facility can produce up to 3,000 cash machines per month, three times the capacity of the old Hitachi factory it is replacing in the same region.