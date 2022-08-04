Hong Kong's little-known AMTD Digital tops Alibaba in market cap

SHANGHAI -- AMTD Digital, a little-known fintech company based in Hong Kong, has been skyrocketing since it went public in the U.S. just over two weeks ago, surpassing Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in market capitalization.

AMTD Digital saw its market cap reach $310.6 billion on Tuesday, more than 100 times the level at its initial public offering on July 15. With that number, the Hong Kong-based unit of investment holding company AMTD Idea Group overtook Alibaba, whose market cap came to $237.3 billion, as the No. 1 Chinese company listed in the U.S.