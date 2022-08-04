ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Hong Kong's little-known AMTD Digital tops Alibaba in market cap

Stock seen as bubble ready to pop with price-to-earnings ratio of 6,000

AMTD Digital surpassed Alibaba Group in market capitalization on Aug. 2.    © Reuters
NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- AMTD Digital, a little-known fintech company based in Hong Kong, has been skyrocketing since it went public in the U.S. just over two weeks ago, surpassing Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group in market capitalization.

AMTD Digital saw its market cap reach $310.6 billion on Tuesday, more than 100 times the level at its initial public offering on July 15. With that number, the Hong Kong-based unit of investment holding company AMTD Idea Group overtook Alibaba, whose market cap came to $237.3 billion, as the No. 1 Chinese company listed in the U.S.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close