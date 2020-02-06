ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Hoya weighs factory slowdown in Vietnam and Thailand on virus impact

Outbreak emerges as risk to Japanese manufacturing in Southeast Asia for first time

YUICHIRO TAKAGI, Nikkei staff writer
Hoya is the world's top supplier of glass disks for hard drives.

TOKYO -- Japan's Hoya, the world's biggest maker of glass disks for hard-disk drives, is looking to downshift production in Vietnam and Thailand as the coronavirus outbreak in China hits customers there, Nikkei has learned.

CEO Hiroshi Suzuki told Nikkei the company "is considering a temporary reorganization of personnel at production bases in Southeast Asia." Options include having workers stay home.

The Tokyo-based optical equipment maker is the first major Japanese manufacturer known to be weighing changes to production outside China in response to the virus, whose spread to Southeast Asia threatens a key link in their supply chains.

Hoya's Vietnamese and Thai factories produce all of its glass disks for hard drives. The company expects demand for the storage devices to stall in China as virus-induced factory stoppages hit production of personal computers and data center equipment.

Hoya supplies the disks to hard drive makers including U.S.-based Seagate Technology, which in turn supplies Chinese electronics companies.

Two of the glass disk factories are located in Vietnam -- one in Hanoi, the other in the neighboring province of Hung Yen. The Thai plant is located in the northern town of Lamphun.

Depending on how long the virus weighs on Chinese factory activity, Hoya may expand production adjustments to semiconductor-related products and eyeglass lenses.

Hard drive disks are typically made of aluminum, but glass disks offer better performance and are in growing demand, according to the company.

Hoya's information technology segment, which includes glass disks, generated a third of its revenue in the fiscal year ended March 2019. The company is 63.5% owned by foreign investors.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media