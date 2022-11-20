ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Hyundai opens new Vietnam car factory with 100,000-unit capacity

Joint venture with local conglomerate aims to keep top market spot

Hyundai is believed to be Vietnam's top car company and is looking to expand production.
Hyundai sold about 70,000 vehicles in Vietnam in 2021, surpassing Toyota.   © Reuters
TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HANOI -- A joint venture between South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Vietnamese conglomerate Thanh Cong Group has opened a sprawling new factory in northern Vietnam, as it looks to expand production and hold on to its top spot in the market.

The plant, located in Ninh Binh province, has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units. Combined with existing facilities, the joint venture's output capacity is expected to reach 180,000 by 2025. The new plant will produce cars for export to other countries in the region, in addition to the domestic market.

