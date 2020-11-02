India angers unions with eased rules for firing employees

NEW DELHI -- India's new labor laws have split the country down partisan lines with academics and union leaders condemning the changes as a weakening of the rights and protections afforded to workers, while industry welcomes the changes as long overdue.

The Indian government in late September passed three key bills that aim to make it easier for companies to hire and fire workers, reduce the ability of unions to strike and allow companies to directly hire so-called fixed-time workers, steps it says will help both employers and workers.

"For the first time a bold initiative of labor reforms has been undertaken by any government in India," says M.S. Unnikrishnan, chief executive of engineering company Thermax and chairman of the Capital Goods Skill Council, a unit of industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. "There are benefits for the workmen and some reforms that will help investment."

Under what is called the Industrial Relations Code, New Delhi has increased the cap on the maximum number of people employed by a company from 100, either overall or at individual units, to 300, beyond which it needs government permission to fire employees or shut down the business or a unit. Critics of the old rule say it was one of the hurdles holding companies back from expanding business and hiring more people.

Anuj Bhargava, whose Kumar Labels makes self-adhesive labels in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh state for a range of clients including Nestle, GlaxoSmithKline and Nestle, and who employs about 175 people, says it was the fear of the old rule that made him restrict the number of employees in each unit. He has opened one satellite unit with 25 people and had been planning to expand his business with ones of similar size.

"We were very clear that in one location we didn't want to have too many people," Bhargava said. "It has been very, very difficult to fire people. This is a very welcome change."

Another rule that has industry cheering stipulates that at least 51% of a company's workforce has to be part of a union before it can have a say in employment and other matters. Moreover, unions are now required to negotiate for two weeks to try and settle any issues before striking.

Employees work inside a garment factory on the outskirts of New Delhi. A new rule stipulates that at least 51% of a company's workforce must be part of a union before it can have a say in employment and other matters. © Reuters

Samir Kaji, whose Selec Controls makes electrical meters and current transformers, still carries the emotional scars from a strike at his factory in Mumbai two decades ago. As a result, most of his 1,100 employees today are contract workers and not full-time staff.

"It's almost predictable that if you have a workforce beyond a certain limit, you cannot carry on business... Otherwise, there wouldn't have been so much proliferation of contract labor," Kaji says. The new rules, he adds, are "a step in the right direction."

Gautam Mody, general secretary of the New Trade Union Initiative, or NTUI, disagrees, calling the new rules "an attack on the right to form and carry out trade union work which would make it lawfully impossible to sustain a trade union... They've taken away all labor rights that were won over a hundred years and more."

Labor reform is also underway in Indonesia. Last month, the country's parliament passed a so-called omnibus bill to encourage foreign investment. The government aims to improve the investment environment by making the employment system more flexible, such as by curbing minimum wage increases and making layoffs easier.

As economies suffer from the impact of the new coronavirus, emerging countries in Asia are trying to spur investment by tapping into long-standing reform challenges.

As part of the legal overhaul, the Indian government has introduced a category of so-called fixed-time workers. These are temporary employees who can be hired for a fixed period for a specific job for which they are qualified, offering an opportunity in core business operations for those with skills.

Such a category exists in some Western countries and China, but there's a crucial difference: unlike in India, they have riders to ensure there is no abuse by endlessly retaining an employee as a temporary worker, says Prof. K.R. Shyam Sundar who teaches human resources management at XLRI Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur.

The demand for such flexibility originally came from businesses in a handful of export-oriented sectors including electronics, garments and footwear that had to deal with fluctuations in orders, says Sundar. Other sectors where there is high demand for such workers include those facing competition from imports and those that are part of global supply chains, including engineering, auto parts and the iron and steel industry, among others.

"While it's perfectly legitimate for businesses to have legal arrangements by which they can alter their workforce as per the fluctuations in orders in product markets, with globalization such fluctuations impact every product market," Sundar stressed. "So where do we draw the line? There's an inherent hazard of an employee permanently becoming a fixed-time employee."

NTUI's Mody adds, "You take a recalcitrant employer to book with a strike. But where will [the] strike come from if workers are on fixed-term employment and dependent on the benevolence of the employer to take them back the next day?"

Some of the new rules also water down safety and work conditions, especially at small-scale businesses, along with increasing the number of companies exempted from many rules.

Employees assemble motorcycles at a plant in the state of Rajasthan. The Indian government has introduced a category of so-called fixed-time workers, temporary employees who can be hired for a defined period to do a specific job. © Reuters

For instance, previously it was a statutory requirement that all factories classified as hazardous must have a safety committee. Now only those that employ at least 250 people may be asked by the government to establish one. Similarly, companies with fewer than 50 contract workers now, up from 20 under old rules, are outside the purview of the laws that govern such workers.

"Labor reform regulations should progressively cover more employees, not do the opposite," said Sundar, who describes the changes as "devastating."

The rules, which amalgamate several old laws into four new labor codes, have been under discussion since about 2015 and were introduced in Parliament last year where a bipartisan standing committee deliberated on them and came up with a list of recommendations to be included in the draft.

However, the version that was introduced and passed in Parliament last month -- without any debate as the opposition parties had walked out to protest another issue--- also brought in elements that were neither recommended by the committee nor discussed.

The changes come at a time when India has more than 7.2 million coronavirus infections, second only to the U.S., with more than 109,000 dead. And the Indian economy contracted by a record 24% in the quarter through June from the same period the year before on the back of a strict lockdown that had been imposed to rein in the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown also destroyed the fragile livelihoods of millions of migrant workers who, minus food and income, made their way back home by road, rail or even walking for days.

"[The] majority of the provisions introduced have reduced the bargaining power of workers, which was already weak," said Ravi Srivastava, a professor and director of the Centre for Employment Studies at the Institute for Human Development in New Delhi.

"During the lockdown millions of workers became jobless and had no social security... Now we have a set of laws which creates conditions for greater precarity, greater inequality, makes it harder for us to sustain growth," Srivastava warned.