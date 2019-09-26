India food delivery Zomato bites into packed streaming market

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Zomato Media, the Indian online food delivery company backed by Alibaba Group Holding, is betting that its new video-streaming service will tempt customers to order more meals and snacks.

Zomato, present in 500 Indian cities and 24 countries, also aims to use the food-related videos to gauge user behavior and the time spent on its app as it seeks to fend off intensifying completion in the sector. Earlier this month, the company entered the web-streaming business with a portfolio of more than 2,000 food-related videos, including the launch of 18 original shows over the next three months.

The move comes as viewing and eating habits are changing, especially among urban Indians. The company is tapping into the proliferation of cheaper smartphones and easy access to high-speed internet that has resulted in more Indians watching entertainment digitally.

"We are looking into who is watching what, where, what are the content formats they are looking at, and what kind of loyalty and engagement is happening," Durga Raghunath, senior vice president for growth businesses at Zomato, said in an interview.

The company, about 28% owned by Info Edge, is closely observing the customer loyalty metrics and viewing behavior on its web-streaming platform to better cater to its existing customers, Raghunath said. It has already launched six original shows and plans to stream the remaining by early January.

Raghunath declined to disclose the investments into the streaming venture, but said it is "well within the limits of" its business model. "It is nowhere near the cost of what OTTs incur."

Analysts have flagged concerns about Zomato's entry into the crowded streaming market dominated by Walt Disney-backed Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. They say it may further increase the rate of cash burn at the online company and widen its losses.

"The response may not be something that will be encouraging for Zomato," said Satish Meena, a senior forecast analyst at Forrester Research. "There's already too much content to watch with the likes of Amazon and Netflix leading the streaming market. It is going to be difficult for Zomato."

But Zomato says it is not competing with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

The company, which has so far raised $700 million from a host of investors including Alibaba-backed Alipay and Germany's Delivery Hero, is doubling down on its user engagement at a time when competition in India's food delivery business is perking up. Late last year, rival Swiggy raised $1 billion from South Africa's Naspers and a host of Chinese Internet firms to enter new businesses such as grocery delivery and courier services.

The competition is set to intensify with the launch of Amazon's delivery service next month. According to a report in Mint newspaper earlier this month, Amazon is signing up restaurants across the country and is promising them commissions that are a fourth of what Zomato and Swiggy are charging. Food delivery companies take almost 15% to 20% commission from restaurants for orders booked through their app.

Zomato itself is in the throes of a dispute with restaurant owners, many of whom have boycotted its privilege membership program, citing alleged predatory pricing and mandatory discounts. The sharp discounts and heavy investments to venture into new areas have marred the profitability of most food delivery startups in India.

In the fiscal year ended in March, Zomato's revenue jumped three-fold to 13.1 billion rupees ($185 million), though surging costs led to an almost 10-fold increase in its loss to 10 billion rupees. In April, Jefferies forecast Zomato's costs to remain high through this fiscal year, saying the company remains in investment mode.

Raghunath said Zomato is not currently focusing on making money from the video platform.

"At this point, we are really watching the numbers, and we are really trying to figure out what is working for our users. After that we will decide what the business model is," she said. "We want to learn from this calendar. What we want to do and what works will determine the season two or three of originals."

