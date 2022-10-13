India's Infosys raises revenue outlook on strong deal pipeline

BENGALURU -- Indian information technology giant Infosys on Thursday increased its revenue guidance for the current fiscal year on the back of a slew of sizable orders, but cautioned that some of its clients have begun cutting back on technology spending amid fears of recession.

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), expects revenue to grow by 15% to 16% in the business year ending March 2023, after winning 27 larger deals during the July-September quarter. Worth more than $50 million each, the deals totaled $2.7 billion, the highest amount in seven straight quarters, Chief Executive Salil Parekh said at a press conference.