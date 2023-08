BENGALURU -- Reliance Industries has appointed the three children of Chairman Mukesh Ambani to its board, as the Indian billionaire works toward ensuring a smooth succession at his sprawling conglomerate commanding a market value of about $200 billion.

At the company's annual general meeting on Monday, Ambani said his daughter, Isha, and sons Akash and Anant will be named non-executive directors of Reliance Industries, which owns India's largest telecommunications operator and retail chain.