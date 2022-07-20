MUMBAI -- From setting up textile mills in Thailand in the 1960s to starting a palm oil refinery in Malaysia the following decade, India's Aditya Birla Group has long been used to operating abroad. But the sprawling cloth-to-metals conglomerate's push to build a $2.5 billion aluminum plant in the southern U.S. state of Alabama opens a new chapter in its global expansion.
Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla in spotlight over Alabama plans
Giant company expects to build $2.5 billion aluminum plant in U.S. state