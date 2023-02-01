ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indian mutual funds, retail investors shy away from Adani

Sell-off in conglomerate's stock deepens to $85 billion

The Adani Group had viewed its secondary stock offering as a chance to diversify its shareholding   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- This week's share sale by the flagship company of India's Adani Group sailed through despite finding few takers among local retail investors and mutual funds, undercutting the conglomerate's hopes of broadening its ownership and expanding its coverage by investment analysts.

The $2.5 billion secondary issue by Adani Enterprises came only days after short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged the group had engaged in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud," triggering a rout in the value of the conglomerate's shares that deepened to around $85 billion on Wednesday. The Adani Group has dismissed the accusations as "baseless."

