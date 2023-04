JAKARTA -- Indonesian superapp and e-commerce company GoTo's net loss narrowed 40% to 3.86 trillion rupiah ($262 million) in the first quarter from a year ago, it said on Thursday, expressing confidence it is making progress toward achieving profitability.

The result was an improvement on the 6.47 trillion rupiah in red ink reported in the three months ended March last year. Its net revenue for the quarter shot up 122.6% to 3.33 trillion rupiah from a year ago.