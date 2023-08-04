ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indonesia's Maka Motors to manufacture electric motorbikes in 2024

Local company aims to crack market controlled by Chinese players

Raditya Wibowo, left, and Arief Fadillah co-founded Maka Motors in 2021. Wibowo says the electric motorcycle company aims to be profitable by 2030. (Photo courtesy of Maka Motors)
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's Maka Motors will start producing electric motorcycles next year, CEO Raditya Wibowo told Nikkei Asia, aiming to capture a share of a growing domestic market currently dominated by Chinese makers.

Maka Motors, founded in 2021 by Wibowo and Arief Fadillah -- previously executives at Indonesian ride-hailing company Gojek -- has focused on developing electric motorcycles for the local market. Fadillah is chief technology officer. The company has recruited experienced engineers from Japanese and German motorbike manufacturers to kick-start operations.

