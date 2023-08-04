Indonesia's Maka Motors to manufacture electric motorbikes in 2024

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's Maka Motors will start producing electric motorcycles next year, CEO Raditya Wibowo told Nikkei Asia, aiming to capture a share of a growing domestic market currently dominated by Chinese makers.

Maka Motors, founded in 2021 by Wibowo and Arief Fadillah -- previously executives at Indonesian ride-hailing company Gojek -- has focused on developing electric motorcycles for the local market. Fadillah is chief technology officer. The company has recruited experienced engineers from Japanese and German motorbike manufacturers to kick-start operations.