InterGlobe shares fall as doubts resurface over founders' truce

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which owns India's largest carrier IndiGo, fell after comments at a shareholder meet sparked doubts over a purported truce between the company's warring founders.

InterGlobe slumped as much as 3.8% in Mumbai trading on Tuesday. The shares later pared the losses to close down 1.9%, marking its worst loss in about a month, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.4%.

The co-founders --Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal -- have been locked in a boardroom spat for months after the latter raised concerns about Bhatia's significant controlling rights over the airline and alleged violations of corporate governance standards. The war of words between the two has caused wild swings in the stock, raising concerns that investors are getting hurt every time one of the partners ups the ante.

InterGlobe shares had plunged as much as 20% on July 9, when the row between the founders escalated, after Gangwal, a U.S. Airways veteran, shot off letters to India's securities regulator and the company affairs ministry seeking their intervention. He also launched a personal website to post his version of the feud from time to time.

Subsequently, when the company posted a record profit for the first quarter its shares rose 4%. But almost all of those gains were wiped out after Gangwal refuted media reports of a truce between the founders in early August.

"The conflicting statements from the founders are very damaging for minority shareholders," said S.P. Tulsian, an independent investment advisor. "The shares are dancing to the tunes of these statements."

At the core of the spat is Gangwal's demand to have a new related-party transaction policy for the company as well as changing its structure in such a way that Bhatia did not gain an unfair advantage.

Last week, Gangwal posted in his website that he will support the company proposals at the shareholders' meeting today, as the board has approved his demands. "While much work lies ahead, including mending some fences and the regulators completing their investigations on the governance issues raised with them, it is gratifying to see progress towards better governance," he had said. The comments sent IndiGo shares up more than 2% on Monday.

However, at the company's annual general meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Bhatia's comments left much to be desired about the truce. Gangwal was conspicuous by his absence at the AGM.

When one of the shareholders raised the question about the durability of the so-called truce, Bhatia's response was unclear.

"Gangwal has more recently made a statement... I suspect that he's talked about mending fences and I think that his actions...will speak louder than his website."

Given the flip-flops, minority shareholders of InterGlobe have every reason to ask the founders to settle the issues once and for all, as it will lead to erosion of long-term shareholder wealth, said Shriram Subramanian, the managing director of InGovern, a Bengaluru-based investment advisory firm.

"The independent directors and institutional Investors should demand that the founders bury the hatchet."

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil