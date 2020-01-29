JAL profit falls as companies cut back on business class

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines likely will report a group operating profit of less than 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) for the nine months through December, a roughly 20% decline on the year, due primarily to companies trimming expenses by cutting back on business-class tickets.

The carrier's full-year earnings face further risk from the coronavirus outbreak in China, which is depressing passenger count.

The Chinese government recently banned all outbound group travel to limit the spread of the virus. At the height of China's busy Lunar New Year travel season, planes fly to Japan with more empty seats.

During the past year, many Japanese corporations switched to economy seating instead of booking business-class tickets for work trips. Other companies opted to hold videoconferences instead of traveling.

This trend is especially apparent in the manufacturing industry, where earnings are under pressure.

JAL's passenger count for international flights dipped 3.5% on the year during the October-December quarter, a deeper slump than the 1.4% reduction in the July-September period. Ridership in December declined to 77.5% of available seats.

Chinese airlines added routes and flights connecting the two countries in recent months. The glut in capacity pushed ticket prices downward.

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong have impacted routes between Japan and the city. Flights connecting Japan and South Korea have suffered as well.

Operating profit for the quarter through December apparently sank 20% to around 40 billion yen.

Sales appear to have stayed flat or dipped slightly. Robust domestic flights have failed to offset the other financial woes.

JAL projects a 3% decline in operating profit to 170 billion yen for the full year through March. The company is widely expected to downgrade the guidance when announcing earnings on Friday.