TOKYO -- Japan Exchange Group (JPX) said on Friday that Hiromi Yamaji, chief operating officer, will be promoted to CEO as of April 1, replacing retiring CEO Akira Kiyota.

Yamaji moved to JPX from Nomura Securities in 2013 to become president of the Osaka Exchange. He was appointed president of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2021, where he led a restructuring of the bourse in April this year.