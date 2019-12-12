Japan Display in talks for up to $830m bailout from Ichigo Asset

TOKYO -- Japan Display Inc, a supplier to Apple that has been struggling financially, announced that it will be discussing at a board meeting on Thursday a proposed assistance package from Ichigo Asset Management.

JDI is in talks to receive 80 billion to 90 billion yen ($740 million to $830 million) in financial support from Ichigo, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The smartphone display maker said in response to a media report Thursday that the 90 billion yen figure was not something the company had announced.

JDI said that another set of talks is continuing on a capital injection by Suwa Investment Holdings, a corporate alliance. The negotiations with Ichigo Asset are an alternative to the stalled Suwa talks.

JDI said in April that it would accept support of up to 80 billion yen from an alliance of Taiwanese and Chinese investors as part of the Suwa deal, but in June the two Taiwanese companies withdrew. In September, the Chinese fund also said it was pulling out, putting JDI's financial reconstruction plan back at square-one. It appears unlikely that the Chinese fund can be persuaded to rejoin the Suwa deal.