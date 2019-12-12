ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Japan Display in talks for up to $830m bailout from Ichigo Asset

Apple's struggling display supplier seeking options after earlier talks stalled

Nikkei staff writer
JDI is conductiong paralell negotiations with a Japanese fund and an alliance of companies as it looks for fresh financial backing.

TOKYO -- Japan Display Inc, a supplier to Apple that has been struggling financially, announced that it will be discussing at a board meeting on Thursday a proposed assistance package from Ichigo Asset Management.

JDI is in talks to receive 80 billion to 90 billion yen ($740 million to $830 million) in financial support from Ichigo, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The smartphone display maker said in response to a media report Thursday that the 90 billion yen figure was not something the company had announced. 

JDI said that another set of talks is continuing on a capital injection by Suwa Investment Holdings, a corporate alliance. The negotiations with Ichigo Asset are an alternative to the stalled Suwa talks. 

JDI said in April that it would accept support of up to 80 billion yen from an alliance of Taiwanese and Chinese investors as part of the Suwa deal, but in June the two Taiwanese companies withdrew. In September, the Chinese fund also said it was pulling out, putting JDI's financial reconstruction plan back at square-one. It appears unlikely that the Chinese fund can be persuaded to rejoin the Suwa deal.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media