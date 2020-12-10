ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Japan Display to be led by American investor Scott Callon

Current CEO Kikuoka will step down as company shifts from smartphone reliance

Japan Display's current CEO, Minoru Kikuoka, will be replaced by Scott Callon, who will retain his chairman role. (Photo by Karina Nooka)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan Display will have an American CEO as the embattled maker of liquid crystal panels tries to accelerate its restructuring initiatives, Nikkei learned on Thursday.

Current CEO Minoru Kikuoka will step down, and Scott Callon, chairman of JDI and head of its top investor, Ichigo Asset Management, will take over the vacated post as well.

The decision comes after JDI has made some progress regarding its funding and governance issues.

JDI aims to accelerate its restructuring efforts under Callon. The arrangement is expected to allow Callon to take more leadership, speed up decision-making and accelerate the company's shift away from smartphone-related products, company representatives said.

